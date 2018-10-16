Can Pinterest succeed with slow-growth strategy?

In addition, if the exact item is not available, Pinterest is making it easier for people to find similar ones. While a brown leather couch is a brown leather couch when you type it out in text, it is more complex when it comes to images. When you're looking for that perfect leather couch, you simply know when you see the right one. Pinterest wants to be the company that will show it to you even when you can't put it in words to type it into a search engine.