Breezy and colder tomorrow; overnight lows not quite as low

TOLEDO (WTOL) - *Breezy, Colder Tomorrow *Freeze Thursday Morning *Chilly Weekend Expected
Overnight lows will not drop quite as low. You can expect 35 to 39 degrees first thing in the morning.
A gusty fall breeze will persist Wednesday, shifting to northwest. Highs will be near 50 degrees with winds gusting to 30 mph much of the day.
It will warm up a bit into Friday ahead of the next blast of colder air. There is a chance of rain developing Friday afternoon. A chance of rain is in our forecast for Saturday.
Highs this weekend may not reach 50 degrees Saturday and Sunday.
