Breezy and colder tomorrow; overnight lows not quite as low

By Robert Shiels | October 16, 2018 at 3:18 PM EST - Updated October 16 at 3:18 PM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - *Breezy, Colder Tomorrow *Freeze Thursday Morning *Chilly Weekend Expected

Overnight lows will not drop quite as low. You can expect 35 to 39 degrees first thing in the morning.

A gusty fall breeze will persist Wednesday, shifting to northwest. Highs will be near 50 degrees with winds gusting to 30 mph much of the day.

It will warm up a bit into Friday ahead of the next blast of colder air. There is a chance of rain developing Friday afternoon. A chance of rain is in our forecast for Saturday.

Highs this weekend may not reach 50 degrees Saturday and Sunday.

