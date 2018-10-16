Global stocks rise amid strong earnings reports

U.S. TREASURY REPORT: The U.S. Treasury will release a currency report later Tuesday. Reports that U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was advised against labeling China as a currency manipulator have raised hopes it won't do further damage to relations. Mnuchin met with Yi Gang, the head of China's central bank, on the sidelines of the IMF-World Bank annual meeting last week and said they had a "constructive discussion." But Mnuchin expressed concern about the weakness of the yuan, which weakened against the dollar in recent months.