Adrian residents say their water still doesn’t seem right

ADRIAN, MICHIGAN (WTOL) - The city of Adrian is still experiencing issues with its water.
As of Tuesday, neighbors in Adrian said the odor and taste of the water in their town is just not right.
The city, however, said the water is safe to drink and use.
This issue dates back to late July when city officials notified residents that their water was safe to drink and use, despite a strange odor and “earthy” taste.
Brittney Dulbs has lived in the area her entire life. She said she met with the city commissioners and city utilities director Monday and was impressed with their response.
They told her they did not want to add chemicals to the water as a long term fix to the problem, but that the city is awaiting a permit to add Potassium Permanganate the water in the interim.
On Tuesday she was told that the water is safe and that’s good enough for Dulbs.
“I just wanted them to be more transparent with their residents and also look into the long run, not a temporary solution of adding chemicals. Chemicals just scare people,” said Dulbs.
The city utilities director was out of the office at the time WTOL 11 asked for a comment and did give an immediate answer.
EDITOR’S NOTE: If you are a resident in Adrian or a surrounding area and you are having issues with your water, we want to hear from you. Please e-mail Tyler Paley at tpaley@wtol.com or reach him on Facebook or Twitter.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.