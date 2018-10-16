Addiction and mental health officials oppose Issue 1

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Even though proponents of Issue 1 say more funding would go towards drug rehabilitation facilities if the issue passes, many in the substance abuse field oppose the November ballot measure.
The Hancock County ADAMHS board has publicly opposed the controversial Issue 1.
Advocates for the amendment that would reduce penalties for drug possession say spending less money on drug incarcerations means more funding would become available for drug treatment centers.
However Precia Stuby, ADAMHS director, said that isn’t guaranteed, and the language in the amendment is too rigid, leaving too little wiggle room for a case by case basis, which is the most important aspect of substance abuse therapy.
Stuby said that if people want more funding for addiction rehab and more leniency for drug usage, it should go through the state congress and senate instead.
“When you go through the legislative process, you have the opportunity to phase things in, to take more consideration into those absolutes. And then if things aren’t working, you have a better opportunity to make modifications. Where if it’s a constitutional amendment, you then have to overturn the amendment,” said Stuby.
