Woman steals car with 4 children inside

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A woman was arrested after stealing a car with 4 children inside.
Police say 18-year-old Savada Eastman stole in east Toledo on Saturday.
Police say Eastman was arguing with her boyfriend when she slashed two of his tires and then chased her boyfriend down Mason Street with a knife.
As her boyfriend ran back into his house, police say Eastman jumped into a parked car that the driver had just exited.
Police say Eastman then drove the car 5 miles across town.
GPS in the car allowed police to find Eastman along with the four children.
Police say all the children were okay. The youngest child was 7 months.
Eastman was released on bond on Monday.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.