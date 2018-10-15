Toledo Club gets spooky at the Second Annual Glass City Para-con

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Things got a little spooky at the Toledo Club Sunday.
That’s because the Second Annual Glass City Para-Con took place.
There were various speakers, charity raffles, face paintings and plenty other fun activities offered.
Event organizers said the convention is designed to educate the public about the paranormal activity that happens in and around the area.
“There are these types of conventions all over the United States and all over the world, actually. So we wanted to be able to set up one ourselves so that we could educate the general public on paranormal activity and what goes on in their homes or businesses," explained Al Luna, the director of the event.
Speakers not only talked about places that are haunted, but they told event goers how they can find an item that may protect them best if they ever experience paranormal activity.
