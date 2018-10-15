Toledo arson suspect arrested

Toledo arson suspect arrested
By Claudia Seibert | October 15, 2018 at 10:32 AM EST - Updated October 15 at 10:38 AM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A central Toledo man is behind bars after being suspected of starting a fire that led to an explosion in September.

Police say Timothe Lampkin was seen on video carrying a gas can into a home on Champlain.

A few minutes later, the house caught fire and exploded, catching 2 neighboring homes on fire.

All 3 homes had to be demolished as a result.

Lampkin is being held in the Lucas County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

He will appear back in court next week.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.