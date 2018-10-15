Toledo arson suspect arrested

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A central Toledo man is behind bars after being suspected of starting a fire that led to an explosion in September.
Police say Timothe Lampkin was seen on video carrying a gas can into a home on Champlain.
A few minutes later, the house caught fire and exploded, catching 2 neighboring homes on fire.
All 3 homes had to be demolished as a result.
Lampkin is being held in the Lucas County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
He will appear back in court next week.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.