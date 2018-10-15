Thousands walk downtown for annual ‘Light the Night Walk’

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Colorful lanterns lit up the streets of downtown Toledo Sunday night in honor of the annual Lukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Light the Night Walk.
LLS is making cures happen by providing patient support services and advocating for lifesaving treatments.
Each year, friends, families and co-workers form teams to raise money and support the mission of the LLS
There was a total of 3,000 people who walked this year.
A $250,000 is expected to be raised.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.