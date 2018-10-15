Thousands walk downtown for annual ‘Light the Night Walk’

The Lukemia and Lymphoma Society expects to raise $250K from the event

By WTOL Newsroom | October 14, 2018 at 10:39 PM EST - Updated October 14 at 10:39 PM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Colorful lanterns lit up the streets of downtown Toledo Sunday night in honor of the annual Lukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Light the Night Walk.

LLS is making cures happen by providing patient support services and advocating for lifesaving treatments.

Each year, friends, families and co-workers form teams to raise money and support the mission of the LLS

There was a total of 3,000 people who walked this year.

A $250,000 is expected to be raised.

