Sunshine Communities members visit Georgette’s coffee roasting site

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Friday was a special day for members of Sunshine Communities who also work at Georgette’s Grounds and Gifts.
The popular Maumee coffee shop has recently started roasting its own coffee. On Friday, Georgette's workers got the chance to visit the coffee roasting site.
Leaders at Sunshine say opportunities like this are invaluable.
“It’s employment within the community ... It’s a great opportunity to build relationships and work within the community,” said Joan Campbell, with Sunshine Communities.
Georgette’s has been part of the Maumee-based nonprofit, Sunshine, since it opened in 2005.
