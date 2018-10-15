Romanian govt move against prosecutors draws criticism

FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 7, 2018 file photo, a newspaper vendor reads an article about the newly designated head of the Romania's National Anti-Corruption Directorate, or DNA, backdropped by an advertisement, at a bus stop in Bucharest, Romania. Romania's government passed an emergency ordinance Monday, Oct. 15, 2018 requiring prosecutors in key agencies to have more years of experience — a move that prosecutors say would hamper current investigations and force some anti-corruption prosecutors from their jobs. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File) (Vadim Ghirda)