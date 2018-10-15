Norwalk police searching for missing 17-year-old

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Norwalk police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 17-year-old boy.
Police say Tieson Gresh has been missing since Oct. 12.
Gresh is described as weighing 6 feet 1 inch and weighing 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen around 9:30 p.m. wearing dark jeans, dark shoes and a gray sweatshirt with green sleeves and a green hood.
Anyone with information should call the Norwalk Police Department at 419-668-3311.
