Morning, afternoon rain showers possible

Autumn is back
By Chris Vickers | October 15, 2018 at 4:28 AM EST - Updated October 15 at 11:26 AM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Mostly cloudy skies today with a few scattered and very light rain showers possible to start the morning. Temperatures will be in the middle and upper 40s through mid morning.

A chance of a few isolated rain showers will be possible early this afternoon. Highs today will be in the middle 50s.

Turning very cold, with a solid freeze tonight. Temperatures will drop near or below freezing tonight.

Highs will remain in the 50s much of the week with a shot at 60 or warmer late week. Rain chances are possible early in the weekend before turning much colder into Sunday.

