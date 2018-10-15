Morning, afternoon rain showers possible

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Mostly cloudy skies today with a few scattered and very light rain showers possible to start the morning. Temperatures will be in the middle and upper 40s through mid morning.
A chance of a few isolated rain showers will be possible early this afternoon. Highs today will be in the middle 50s.
Turning very cold, with a solid freeze tonight. Temperatures will drop near or below freezing tonight.
Highs will remain in the 50s much of the week with a shot at 60 or warmer late week. Rain chances are possible early in the weekend before turning much colder into Sunday.
