Local country artist announced as opener for first-ever 1937 CKY T-Town Hoedown

Brent: This is my hometown, this is where I grew up. We have the oldest general store in the state and we have so many great businesses here. I grew up just down the road. This is home to me. So, this is Beeker’s General Store. I used to ride my bike up here all the time to get penny candy and it’s been a staple to Pemberville for a long, long time. This is one of the oldest places in Pemberville. This is my childhood. This is the Pemberville Historical Society my uncle and aunt were part of this and they also own the train depot in town too. People here love what I do and I love everybody here in town too. This is my home. This is where I’m from.