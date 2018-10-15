Honduran migrant caravan crosses Guatemala border, US-bound

Guatemalan police stand in the road to block Honduran migrants making their way to the U.S., in Esquipulas, Guatemala, Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. The caravan began as about 160 people who first gathered early Friday to depart from San Pedro Sula, Honduras, figuring that traveling as a group would make them less vulnerable to robbery, assault and other dangers common on the migratory path through Central America and Mexico. The group has since grown to at least 1,600 people. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) (AP)