Help Hurricane Michael victims by calling Red Cross phone bank

TOLEDO (WTOL) - We all have seen the devastation from Hurricane Michael. On Monday, we all will have a chance to help.
From 4-7:30 p.m. today, WTOL will be hosting a Red Cross phone bank to raise money for hurricane relief.
And it’s not just us.
Media outlets around Toledo will also be taking part in their studios and on their air during the same time.
So please, be ready to call and give to help people who have had their lives shattered by Michael’s historic destruction. Call 419-725-1600 to donate on Monday from 4-7:30 p.m.
