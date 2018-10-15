Help Hurricane Michael victims by calling Red Cross phone bank

You can call 419-725-1600 from 4-7:30 p.m. today to make a difference

By WTOL Newsroom | October 15, 2018 at 12:16 PM EST - Updated October 15 at 2:53 PM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - We all have seen the devastation from Hurricane Michael. On Monday, we all will have a chance to help.

From 4-7:30 p.m. today, WTOL will be hosting a Red Cross phone bank to raise money for hurricane relief.

And it’s not just us.

Media outlets around Toledo will also be taking part in their studios and on their air during the same time.

The Hurricane Michael relief phone bank opens at 4 pm - we chat with Rachel Hepner-Zawodny from the American Red Cross of Northwest Ohio about how you can help! Call 419-725-1600 starting at 4 p.m.

So please, be ready to call and give to help people who have had their lives shattered by Michael’s historic destruction. Call 419-725-1600 to donate on Monday from 4-7:30 p.m.

