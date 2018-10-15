Germany deports convicted 9/11 accomplice home to Morocco

Terrorist Mounir el Motassadeq is led from one helipcopter to another at the airport in Hamburg, northern Germany, Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. The Moroccan man convicted of helping three of the Sept. 11 attackers as they plotted to strike New York and Washington was flown from a Hamburg jail on Monday to the city's airport in preparation for his deportation to his home country. (Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa via AP) (AP)