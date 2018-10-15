Freeze warning in effect for Tuesday

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a freeze warning starting at 3 a.m.
In our area, the freeze warning covers Lucas, Wood, Hancock, Seneca, Sandusky and Huron counties and the cities of Toledo, Bowling Green, Fremont, Findlay, Tiffin and Norwalk.
The warning is in effect from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday. You’ll start to feel the chill late tonight into early Tuesday morning, with lows in the lower 30s.
Frost and freeze conditions may damage sensitive vegetation. You are advised to take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Potted plants that are outside should be covered or brought inside.
