Freeze possible in the morning Tuesday

By Robert Shiels | October 15, 2018 at 3:46 PM EST - Updated October 15 at 3:46 PM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for most of the area from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. AM Tuesday. A persistent breeze from the west-southwest should make it a close call with low temperatures from 31-35 degrees expected. Frost will be widespread.

Tuesday will bring plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 50s. West-southwest winds will gust to 30 mph at times.

Wednesday the winds will shift to northwest. You can expect highs only near 50 degrees with a slight chance of rain showers. Some real fall weather there.

A slight warm up will arrive Friday before another shot of colder air for the weekend.

