Freeze possible in the morning Tuesday

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for most of the area from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. AM Tuesday. A persistent breeze from the west-southwest should make it a close call with low temperatures from 31-35 degrees expected. Frost will be widespread.
Tuesday will bring plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 50s. West-southwest winds will gust to 30 mph at times.
Wednesday the winds will shift to northwest. You can expect highs only near 50 degrees with a slight chance of rain showers. Some real fall weather there.
A slight warm up will arrive Friday before another shot of colder air for the weekend.
