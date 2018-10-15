Elyria man arrested for posing as 12-year-old girl, trading nude photos with minor

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The FBI arrested an Elyria man who is now facing federal charges of receiving and distributing child pornography.
Investigators say Christopher Goodin, 33, posed as a 12-year-old girl on the internet and enticed an actual 12-year-old girl to send him sexually explicit photos of herself.
Goodin threatened the female minor in order to continue receiving the nude photos by saying he would tell her relatives about the explicit exchanges, according to the FBI.
The girl eventually told her mother about the online relationship and the photos she sent over the internet.
After examining the girl’s phone in Aug. 2018, the FBI was able to identify Goodin, who admitted to using the screen name “Shorty853” on the messaging exchange app, Kik.
A search warrant was served at Goodin’s home on Kentucky Drive in Elyria on Oct. 10 and investigators reviewed his cellphone, where they found the nude photos.
Additional photos and videos, possibly considered child pornography, were also discovered on Goodin’s cellphone.
Goodin made his first appearance in federal court on Wednesday, and is expected in court again on Monday afternoon for a detention hearing.
The FBI is urging parents to use this situation as a warning and to monitor what their children are doing online.
