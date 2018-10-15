Court tosses DeLorean widow's 'Back to the Future' lawsuit

This photo provided by Universal Pictures Home Entertainment shows Christopher Lloyd, left, as Dr. Emmett Brown, and Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly in the 1985 film, "Back to the Future." A federal court has dismissed a lawsuit brought by the widow of automaker John DeLorean over royalties stemming from the "Back to the Future" movies. Sally DeLorean claimed a Texas company using the DeLorean name had illegally accepted royalties from Universal Pictures for the promotional use of images of the iconic car. But a judge ruled Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, that a 2015 settlement agreement in a separate lawsuit over trademarks prohibited her from suing for the royalties. (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment via AP)