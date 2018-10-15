Bowling Green police investigating shooting that left 1 in serious condition

BOWLING GREEN (WTOL) - Bowling Green police are investigating a shooting that left one man in serious condition on Saturday.
Police were called to a residence on the 2000 block of East Napoleon Road on reports that someone had been shot with a handgun around 1 a.m.
That was the second time police were called to the home that night. Police say they were called to the residence earlier due to loud music and people yelling at a large party being held at the home.
Police say they also detected the smell of marijuana coming from an open window.
Police shut down the party and cited a resident for a nuisance party violation.
Police were called back to the same address an hour later for the reported shooting.
It was determined that 22-year-old Kyren Palmer and several other unidentified people were involved in a physical altercation. This led to Palmer being shot in the abdomen with a 9mm handgun.
Palmer was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Anyone with information should call Det. Brian Houser with the Bowling Green Police Division at 419-352-2571 or Wood County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-54-CRIME (419-352-0077).
Callers with information resulting in the arrest and conviction of those involved are eligible for a reward up to $1,000.
