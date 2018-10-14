Walk to End Alzheimer’s aims to educate

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Despite the chilly weather, Saturday was perfect for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
More than 5.7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S.
“The Toledo Regional Walk gives the community the opportunity to engage in the fight against America’s number one public health crisis and most expensive disease in America. By walking, raising funds and increasing awareness through the walk, we are making progress toward treatments and ultimately a cure. More than 10,000 area residents have been diagnosed with dementia and many more are undiagnosed,” Julia Pechlivanos, Executive Director of the Northwest Ohio Chapter said in a statement.
Participants walked two miles and learned about the disease, clinical studies and support programs for those affected.
Those at the event were provided with family-friendly activities, music and raffle baskets.
There was also a change of scenery for this year’s walk.
“It’s been going on for about 26 years now here in Toledo and this is our first year at Promenade Park downtown. Last year we were at the University of Toledo, but we grew out of the site and so we’re lucky to be here along the river today," Pechlivanos said.
Last year, The Walk to End Alzheimer’s raised $216,000, contributing to more than $88 million raised nationwide.
