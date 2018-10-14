1st Brown-Renacci debate set for tonight in Cleveland

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The Ohio Debate Commission will host the U.S. Senate debate between Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown and Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci on Sunday from 6 p.m.-7 p.m.
The debate will be conducted at the Westfield Insurance Studio Theatre at Idea Center in Cleveland.
You can watch the debate with the live streaming player here, and it will also be available through a Facebook live on WTOL’s Facebook page. Follow the conversation on social media with the hashtag #OHSenDebate
WTOL plans to air the debate on a tape-delayed basis on Sunday 1:05-2:05 a.m. immediately following “NCIS: New Orleans.”
This is the first in a series of three debates. A second debate is scheduled for Oct. 20 in Columbus and the last debate will be on Oct. 26 at Miami University.
Brown is a long-time political figure in Ohio and Renacci moved over from the governor's race to challenge him. The election is Nov. 6.
