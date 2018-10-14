Oak Harbor man charged with 8th OVI offense

FREMONT (WTOL) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers charged an Oak Harbor resident with operating under the influence after a chemical breath test found him to be at nearly double the legal limit of .08 percent.
Mark Tarver was stopped on Friday night at 11:42 p.m. on Front Street, near Arch, for operating a vehicle with no lights on.
Upon making contact with Tarver, troopers detected the smell of alcohol coming from his vehicle and observed indication of drug use.
Tarver was asked to submit a standardized field sobriety test and was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances.
Later, he submitted a chemical breath test and was found to be at nearly double the legal limit.
Tarver was charged with possession of drugs, driving under suspension, operating a motor vehicle without lights and his sixth OVI charge within the last 20 years.
This is Tarver’s eighth lifetime OVI offense.
The public is encouraged to report suspected drunk drivers by contacting 1-(800)-GRAB-DUI, 1-(877)-PATROL and/or #677.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.