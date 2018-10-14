Man sustains serious injuries after crashing into utility pole

FULTON CO. (WTOL) - An 18-year-old is suffering from serious injuries after striking a utility pole on Saturday night.
The accident happened on County Road 14 near County Road K in Fulton County at approximately 11:37 p.m.
A truck driven by an 18-year-old man from Lyons, Ohio, was traveling northbound on County Road 14. The vehicle traveled off of the west side of the roadway, striking a ditch and a culvert.
The vehicle then struck a utility pole.
The man was wearing his seatbelt and impairment is not being considered as a factor in the crash.
The 18-year-old was transported to the hospital by Life Flight where he is in critical condition.
