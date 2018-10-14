Islamic Center of Greater Toledo feeds the hungry

TOLEDO (WTOL) - It was a special Saturday for the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo.
For 10 years, members have been going out into the community to places like the Helping Hands of St. Louis and feeding the hungry.
There were plenty of takers. Over 200 meals were handed out.
“Sometimes I don’t have food at the house,” said Christian Tyson.
“It helps me too, personally. Gives me strength,” said Marvin Cowell.
In the last decade, volunteers from the Islamic Center have distributed 300,000 meals and snacks throughout northwest Ohio from a mobile food bank.
Meals are prepared at the center’s kitchen then handed out.
“This helps people understand that we’re just part of the community and we want to give back to the community and make it a better world for everybody,“ said Mir Ali of the center.
Food included sandwiches, salad, cookies and bagels.
This will fill a hunger void in the east Toledo neighborhood.
“This helps us out on the weekends when we’re not open, so at least people are getting a meal of the weekend,” said Sue Shrewsbery of Helping Hands.
A meal folks in the neighborhood appreciate thanks to the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo.
“When me and mom struggle we come up here to get some food to help us,” said Skyly Underwood.
