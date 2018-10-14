Diocese of Toledo priest on leave, accused of sexually abusing a minor

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A priest of the Diocese of Toledo has been accused sexually abusing a minor over 25 years ago.
Father Nelson Beaver has been put on administrative leave by Bishop Daniel E. Thomas, effective immediately.
Father Beaver is the pastor of Resurrection Parish in Lexington and St. Mary of the Snows Parish in Mansfield.
The allegation was not made in relation to these parishes, and Father Beaver will not be staying at those parishes while he is on leave.
Father Beaver has denied the allegation and so far, this is the only accusation against him.
The accusation has been reported to authorities.
The diocese said that they have extended an offer of pastoral care to the person who reported the allegation.
The diocese also said that parishioners at Resurrection Parish and St. Mary of the Snows Parish will be informed of the situation by the Bishop’s representative, the Dean of the area.
Counselors are also being made available at all weekend masses.
While on leave, Father Beaver can’t exercise public priestly ministry, administer any of the Sacraments, wear clerical attire or present himself as a priest.
Father Beaver will remain on administrative leave while the allegation is investigated.
“We take every allegation of abuse of a minor with the utmost seriousness. Administrative leave is a first, precautionary step that safeguards and protects children while we start a canonical process of determining whether the allegation can be substantiated and whether a priest should remain in ministry,” Bishop Daniel Thomas said.
However, Claudia Vercelloti from the group SNAP, Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, said that she doesn’t believe the diocese has done enough.
“Bishop Thomas-- his actions don’t match his words. He continues to piecemeal and parcel, cryptically releasing a press release that doesn’t give the parish assignments of the accused. It doesn’t give enough information. It says that only recently allegations came forward, but fails to qualify how soon is recent," she said.
Vercelloti is calling on a statewide investigation into sexually abusive priests.
Any allegation of sexual abuse of a minor by a priest, deacon, staff member or volunteer affiliated with the Diocese of Toledo should first be reported to local law enforcement where the abuse is alleged to have occurred.
You are also asked to report any such allegation to the Diocesan Victim Assistance Coordinator at 419-214-4880.
