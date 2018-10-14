1 dead, 5 injured in Allen Co. crash

Allen County (WTOL) - One man is dead and five people are injured following a two-vehicle crash in Allen County on Saturday.
The accident happened at the intersection of State Route 309 and Napoleon Road around 7:46 p.m.
Jackie G. Manns, 60, of Ada, was travelling westbound on SR 309 when a vehicle driven by Zackery Smith, 20, of Lima was traveling north on Napoleon Road.
Smith continued north into the intersection after stopping at the stop sign and was struck by Manns on the right side.
Manns and Smith were both sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
However, there were four passengers in Smith’s vehicle.
The back seat right side passenger, Austin J. Smith, 19, of Lima was pronounced dead on the scene.
The back seat left side passenger, Briana Mullen, 18, of Lima is in critical condition and the backseat middle passenger, Pattie Hefner, 18, of Lima was sent to the hospital with serious injuries.
The car’s passenger, Sabrina Marcum, 19, of Lima went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Neither alcohol or drugs are suspected to be a factor in the crash. Both drivers and Smith’s passenger were wearing seat belts.
The backseat passengers in Smith’s vehicle were reportedly not wearing their safety belts.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to never drive distracted, wear a properly adjusted seat belt, regardless of seating position in a vehicle, and take precaution when crossing through intersections.
