Clear and cool - showers likely overnight

TOLEDO (WTOL) - PEAK FALL COLOR WEEK FOR SE MICHIGAN AND BORDER
NEAR PEAK NEXT WEEK FOR SOUTHERN VIEWING AREA
Mostly sunny and a few degrees warmer today! Today's high will climb to the mid to high 50s with mostly sunny skies. Perfect fall day.
Tonight, clouds start to build after sunset. Chance of showers on the rise as we cruise past midnight. Showers are likely overnight and into Monday morning.
Monday, early rain during the morning commute, then cloudy and windy. Monday's high will land in in the mid 50s.
Week ahead - overnight lows drop into the mid to low 30s just above the freezing mark, but clear nights will create frosty mornings.
