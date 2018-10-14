BGSU fires head football coach

BOWLING GREEN (WTOL) - Bowling Green State University Director of Athletics Bob Moosbrugger announced on Sunday that Mike Jinks has been released from his head football coach responsibilities.
“I want to thank Coach Jinks for all of his efforts with our football program and in the BG community. However, we felt it was time to make a change in leadership. These are not easy decisions and we do not take this lightly. This affects 11 coaching families, 112 student-athletes and numerous support staff. We wish Mike and his family the best in their future endeavors,” Moosbrugger said in a statment.
Moosbrugger is expected to immediately begin his search for a new head coach.
In the meantime, Defensive Coordinator Carl Pelini will serve as Interim Head Coach.
“We have a talented group of hard working student-athletes and I look forward to the program finishing the season strong playing for the senior class under the leadership of Coach Pelini,” Moosbrugger said. “Our football program has been a source of pride for our alumni and fans. We need football to be successful to help our entire athletics department and University. We are committed to excellence on the field and in the classroom.”
The BGSU Department of Athletics will hold a press conference on Monday.
This story is developing.
