Your money worries could be making you sick

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - We’ve known for some time that money was the number one source of stress for Americans. But now, new research shows a strong link between financial health and physical health.
This new data comes from online lending marketplace, LendingClub. They found:
- 59 percent of Americans struggling with debt are not getting regular medical care
- 60 percent report not getting regular exercise
- Nearly 40 percent say they skip preventative health screenings because of cost
The problem, of course, is that taking care of your health now can prevent challenging and expensive health issues later. And we know people under high financial stress are more prone to certain conditions. An AP poll found people with financial problems are more likely to have ulcers and digestive issues. Other studies have shown a link between financial stress and high blood pressure and heart attacks, as well as depression and anxiety.
The Simply Money Point: If your finances are keeping you away from the doctor, there are free and reduced-price health screenings and medical care out there.
