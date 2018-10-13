UK fans flocked to TV to watch Princess Eugenie's wedding

Princess Eugenie of York, right, and Jack Brooksbank smile as they travel from St George's Chapel to Windsor Castle after their wedding at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England, Friday, Oct 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira) (Rui Vieira)
October 13, 2018 at 6:52 AM EST - Updated October 13 at 3:41 PM

LONDON (AP) — The royal wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank was a big hit in terms of British TV viewership.

ITV said Saturday that it added roughly 2.1 million viewers during its extended morning program that showed live coverage of Friday's wedding at Windsor Castle.

ITV was the only U.K. broadcaster that showed the entire service live from St. George's Chapel.

Competitors BBC and Sky News showed snippets of the wedding and the crowds thronging the streets of Windsor outside the castle.

BBC blamed a failure of its voice recognition system for a subtitle that briefly referred to Eugenie's "beautiful breasts" rather than her "beautiful dress" as she walked up the stairs to the chapel.

Britain's Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank leave St George's Chapel after their wedding at Windsor Castle, near London, England, Friday Oct. 12, 2018. (Toby Melville, Pool via AP)
In this photo released on Saturday, Oct. 13 2018 by Buckingham Palace, Britain's Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank are photographed at Royal Lodge, Windsor, England, ahead of the private evening dinner, following their Wedding, at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. (Alex Bramall/Buckingham Palace via AP)
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, smile as they wait for the bridal procession at the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England, Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)
Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank after their wedding ceremony at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England, Friday Oct. 12, 2018. (Jonathan Brady, Pool via AP)
From left, US actress Liv Tyler, her husband Dave Gardner, Kate Moss and her daughter Lila attend the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England, Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)
In this photo released on Saturday, Oct. 13 2018 by Buckingham Palace, Britain's Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank are photographed in the White Drawing Room, Windsor Castle with from left, back row, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Theodora Williams, Isla Phillips, Louis De Givenchy. Front row, Mia Tindall Savannah Phillips and Maud Windsor, following their Wedding, at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. (Alex Bramall/Buckingham Palace via AP)
In this photo released on Saturday, Oct. 13 2018 by Buckingham Palace, Britain's Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank embrace, in the Scottish State Coach, upon its return to Windsor Castle following the Carriage Procession after their Wedding, at St George's Chapel on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. (Alex Bramall/Buckingham Palace via AP)
In this photo released on Saturday, Oct. 13 2018 by Buckingham Palace, Britain's Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank are photographed in the White Drawing Room, Windsor Castle with from left, back row, Thomas Brooksbank, Nicola Brooksbank, George Brooksbank, Princess Beatrice, Sarah, Duchess of York, Prince Andrew, middle row, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Maud Windsor, Louis De Givenchy, front row, Theodora Williams, Mia Tindall, Isla Phillips and Savannah Phillips, following their Wedding, at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. (Alex Bramall/Buckingham Palace via AP)
Eugenie is the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II and ninth in line to the British throne.