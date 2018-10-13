Traffic Alert: US-23 exits to change in Sylvania

SYLVANIA (WTOL) - The city of Sylvania is looking into changing the exit ramps currently going to and from Alexis and Monroe.
City representatives say they’re at capacity and need help choosing the best option among the proposed changes.
Now, the public has the ability to help steer city engineers in the right direction.
The city of Sylvania, in coordination with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), will host an open house public meeting this coming Tuesday at city council chambers, 6635 Maplewood Ave.
There will be no formal presentation. Community members are welcome to come by during open house hours, which are 4-6 p.m., to review exhibits and ask questions.
“The study limits include Monroe Street all the way from Harroun through to the next two traffic signals down," said Joseph Shaw, deputy director of the Sylvania Department of Public Service. "So, if you’re at Acres and Alexis, you would go to Elliott. If you’re on Monroe, there’s a traffic signal at the Fifth Third Bank. So, it studies all of Monroe through there, and studies that short piece of Alexis as well, and both interchanges.”
The main focus is the on and off ramps to US-23. Also included are improvements to intersecting roadways between Harroun Road and the highway, US-23.
There are different options still on the table for both interchanges, which is why the city is asking for public input on the alternatives to improve deficiencies, and increase capacity and ultimately improve safety.
“The entrance ramp to southbound 23 as well as the exit ramp to Monroe Street, they both have severe curb deficiencies with them. If you drive them, you’ll see the yellow paint is scuffed up with numbers of tire marks and bumpers, so we’re straightening out those ramps,” Shaw said.
After Tuesday’s meeting, the public has 30 days to submit their reactions. Those reactions all will be reviewed and considered before final decisions are made. Questions and comments on the project are welcome at any time during the course of the project, even by those unable to attend the meeting.
There’s no plan at this point to exercise any eminent domain. The city also has to figure out where the money is going to come from for this construction.
Officials are anticipating roadwork won’t start for at least another five years, and are conservatively saying it could be 10 years.
Representatives from the city of Sylvania, ODOT, and the consultant team will be available to provide information, answer questions, and discuss the proposed project. Additional information and supporting documentation regarding the project is located on the city of Sylvania’s website at: www.cityofsylvania.com.
