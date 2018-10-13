Traffic Alert: US-23 exits to change in Sylvania

“The study limits include Monroe Street all the way from Harroun through to the next two traffic signals down," said Joseph Shaw, deputy director of the Sylvania Department of Public Service. "So, if you’re at Acres and Alexis, you would go to Elliott. If you’re on Monroe, there’s a traffic signal at the Fifth Third Bank. So, it studies all of Monroe through there, and studies that short piece of Alexis as well, and both interchanges.”