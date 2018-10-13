TFD finds body in west Toledo house fire

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department is investigating a house fire after finding a victim on the second floor.
Crews were called to Maplewood Avenue around 11:35 p.m. Friday night. When they arrived on scene, they the found house fully engulfed.
That’s when crews began to battle the flames and search the home for anyone who might’ve been trapped.
While fighting the fire, crews made their way to the second floor of the house where majority of the fire was located. That’s when the adult victim was found in a second-floor bedroom.
The Toledo Police Department and the Lucas County Coroners Officer are also conducting an investigation on the incident
The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
Initial calls from 9-1-1 callers said the house appeared vacant.
