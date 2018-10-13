Sunny and cool weekend, with a cool week ahead

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Today: Temps hover just below average for this season. Mostly sunny with today’s high lingering in the mid to low 50s with light west winds. Tonight, still mostly clear and chilly night. The low sinks to the mid 30s.
Sunday: More sunshine with cool temperatures, slowly climbing back to the mid 50s with light winds throughout the day. Light rain is possible after sunset. The overnight will be a bit milder in the mid 40s.
Sunny and Cool Weekend
Cool Week Ahead with a few sprinkles
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.