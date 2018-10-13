Sunny and cool weekend, with a cool week ahead

By Kelly Heidbreder | October 13, 2018 at 12:45 PM EST - Updated October 13 at 12:45 PM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Today: Temps hover just below average for this season. Mostly sunny with today’s high lingering in the mid to low 50s with light west winds. Tonight, still mostly clear and chilly night. The low sinks to the mid 30s.

Sunday: More sunshine with cool temperatures, slowly climbing back to the mid 50s with light winds throughout the day. Light rain is possible after sunset. The overnight will be a bit milder in the mid 40s.

Sunny and Cool Weekend

Cool Week Ahead with a few sprinkles

