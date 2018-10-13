Patchy frost overnight before rain ends the weekend

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Tonight will turn quite brisk! Temperatures will tumble through the 40s and drop into the mid to upper 30s.
Patchy frost is possible, especially for southeast Michigan.
Sunday will bring in more cloud cover with highs climbing into the upper 50s. Rain will arrive overnight Sunday into Monday.
Chilly, scattered rain will take over much of Monday morning and into the afternoon with highs in the 50s.
Next Week: After Monday, several days of sunshine can be expected.
