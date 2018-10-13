Parade, business school grounding and football game mark BGSU Homecoming weekend

BOWLING GREEN (WTOL) - The annual Bowling Green State University Homecoming parade marched down Wooster Street Friday night.
A steady rainfall didn’t dampen the spirits of alumni and current students celebrating this weekend the Falcon spirit.
Enrollment and graduation rates are up at BGSU. University President Rodney Rogers said this is an example of faculty and staff working together to promote the BGSU experience.
“We talk about Bowling Green as a place where students can belong, a community where they can stand out and go far. And those are clearly the elements that helps us to continue to grow our enrollments," the president explained.
That growth continues Saturday with the groundbreaking of the Mauer Center. It will be the new home for the college of business.
It’s a $5 million gift from Robert Mauer, an alumnus, and his wife Patricia, who will fund the new state of the art business school which will open in 2020. It will be incorporated into part of the former Hanna Hall, a way of the past honoring the future.
“A lot of discovery based learning spaces for our students. It will have training labs, data simulator labs. It will be one of the best college of business facilities in the Midwest,” added Dr. Rogers.
And it’s hoped the celebrating will continue with a Falcons homecoming football win Saturday against Western Michigan.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.