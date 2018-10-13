Neighbors likely to face more water boil advisories

TOLEDO (WTOL) - City leaders have just lifted a boil water advisory alert Friday evening for an east Toledo neighborhood right by Oakdale Park along with one in northwest Toledo near Wildwood.
"People should not be worried. We issue boil advisories for precautionary reasons to protect public health,” said Janet Schroeder of the Public Utilities Commission.
Neighborhoods are facing a second boil water advisory alert within a two weeks. You can sign up for text alerts about your water here or here. These are closed system advisories which are issued when water pressure drops. Closed system pressure drops are much less likely to contaminate water than water main breaks. Yet leaders want to take every precaution in case the low pressure were to allow any contaminated water to filter back into the system.
The advisories are resulting from electrical system upgrades at the Collins Park Water Treatment plant. Workers are bringing six massive new pumps online.
"Every time that this happens we’re learning a little more about these upgrades as we’re doing them. However we want to let the public know,” said Schroeder.
With these upgrades, neighborhoods may face additional boil advisories over the next several months. The upgrades are part of a $500 million capital improvement plan for the water treatment facility. And this is all to ensure Toledo’s potable water supply and meet Ohio EPA requirements.
