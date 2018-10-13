Hugh Hefner’s silk PJs, smoking jacket among items to be auctioned

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - You could officially own Hugh Hefner’s trademark black silk pajamas and red smoking jacket.
When the late Playboy founder died at 91 years old in September 2017, he left all his property to his foundation. Now, some of those belongings will be at an auction starting Nov. 30 in Los Angeles.
That includes a complete set of his Playboy magazines, his white captain’s hat, and Playboy bunny cuff links. The pajamas and smoking jacket are expected to be the highest selling items.
Proceeds will go to LGBTQ rights and the legalization of medical marijuana.
