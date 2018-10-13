Bowling Green students test out manufacturing equipment

BOWLING GREEN (WTOL) - Bowling Green city schools hosted local companies and businesses for its second manufacturing day Friday.
The entire day is designed to show students that careers in manufacturing are promising and even fun.
“So for example if they know they really like robots, but what can I do with that as a career field? So they can see that many of the manufacturers have robotics as a part of their process” said Jodi Anderson of Bowling Green City Schools.
Students went around to different stations getting hands on experiences with manufacturing equipment. Many students came out of the event with a new perspective on manufacturing.
And even though they have other career aspirations, students are still keeping their options open.
“Because you never know what you’re going to like and what you’re going to dislike and the things you like now might change later,” said Bowling Green seventh grader, Ashley Knowlton.
“It’s a great learning opportunity and it’s a lot of fun,” said Cole Ash, another Bowling Green student.
School officials said exposing students to these skills early on can resonate with them for when it is time to make a career choice.
“And if a four-year university or higher education doesn’t apply to their interests, it may be very technical training,” added Jodi.
