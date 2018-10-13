Bowling Green residents can help each other pay their utility bills

BOWLING GREEN (WTOL) - If you live in the city of Bowling Green, you’ll recognize another piece of paper with your utility bill this coming month.
It’s a push from the city and the Salvation Army to help people pay for their utility bills.
The “Muni-Pal” program is a partnership between the city of Bowling Green and the Salvation Army. It’s designed to help low-income customers from getting their utilities shut off.
“The last thing anyone wants is to shut off a utility bill or shut off their utilities so this is another way the city is exploring different types of partnerships to assist their residents and customers,” said Joe Fawcett, Bowling Green Assistant Municipal Administrator.
Anyone interested in donating just has to fill out how much they want to donate. Donations can be a certain amount every month or a one-time donation. The donation will then go directly to reducing the utility bill of a Bowling Green resident.
“It is designed to assist low income households and elderly households avoid a utility shut off because they cannot pay,” said Fawcett.
The city says nearly $10,000 a year is donated to those in need.
