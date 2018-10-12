Toledo police receive new body armor

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The tightly wound fibers in bullet proof vests protect our police officers from bullet wounds and stab wounds as well as a variety of other threats.
Now they’re going to be exchanging some expired vests for 65 new ones.
Many of Toledo Police’s bullet proof vests face looming expiration dates. Most vests have an average useful life of five years. Daily wear and tear along with moisture and sunlight over time cause vest materials to break down.
The Ohio Attorney General’s Office has awarded Toledo Police with $39,975 for new body armor. The grant will fund 75 percent of the cost for 65 new bullet proof vests. But the old vests won’t be thrown away.
"They can be expensive, so the vests we’re looking to purchase are about $800 to $900 per vest, so if you are responsible for purchasing that on your own, it can be a burden. So we offer those on occasion to officers who request that,” said Toledo Police Lieutenant Kevan Toney.
Officers at smaller police departments frequently have to purchase safety equipment like body armor with their own money.
To help them out, the Toledo Police Department often steps up, donating their expired vests. Officers from Put-in-Bay, Rising Sun, and Clyde have been on the receiving end in the past.
The City of Toledo will pull $13,325 from the general fund to cover the remaining cost. Officers will receive new vests from manufacturer Safariland in December.
