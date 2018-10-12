Toledo man indicted for attempting to coerce minor into sex

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A Toledo man was indicted for attempting to coerce what he believed to be a 17-year-old to travel interstate to engage in sex.
Douglas Wayne Kemp, 28, was charged with one count of attempted sex trafficking of a minor and one count of attempted enticement of a minor.
The investigating agency in this case is the Federal Bureau of Investigation out of Toledo, Ohio. The case is being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tracey Ballard Tangeman.
