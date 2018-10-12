TARTA proposing to end Sunday, holiday routes

Anyone who could not attend the meetings are still able to submit any ideas or grievances to TARTA through Thursday, October 18, Comments can be made writing to James K. Gee, General Manager, Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority, PO Box 792, Toledo OH 43697-0792. All comments must be received by 5:00 on October 18 as well to be included as part of the official record for final route adjustments and implementation purposes.