Pastors’ trial delayed, pushed back to January

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The trial of accused former pastors Anthony Haynes, Cordell Jenkins and former Lucas County Administrator Laura Lloyd Jenkins have been pushed back to next year.
The trial was supposed to start later this month, but Thursday, Judge Zouhary pushed it back to January to allow the defendants more time to prepare their defense.
Haynes and Cordell Jenkins are charged with a variety of sex related crimes. Laura Lloyd-Jenkins is charged with obstructing justice.
The trial will now begin January 22.
