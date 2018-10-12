Monroe man indicted for attempting to engage in sex acts with child

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A Michigan man was indicted for attempting to engage in sex acts with a child.
Riley Thomas Griffin, 21, of Monroe, Michigan, was indicted on one count of traveling with intent to engage in sexual conduct with a minor and one count of receiving and distributing child pornography.
Griffin received and distributed numerous images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. This took place in September, according to the indictment.
He also sent the images to an undercover agent and corresponded with this undercover agent about traveling from Michigan to Ohio to engage in sex acts with the undercover agent’s purported 9-year-old daughter, according to the indictment.
The investigating agency in this case is the Federal Bureau of Investigation, in Toledo, Ohio. The case is being handled by Assistant United States Attorney Tracey Ballard Tangeman.
