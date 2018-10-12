Lucas Co. Sheriff’s Offices says no to State Issue One

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s office is teaming up with the prosecutor’s office to say no to State Issue One.
The issue would bring a lot of changes to drug offenses in Ohio. Prosecutor Julie Bates and Sheriff John Tharp said the issue has been misrepresented as a treatment rather than jail for drug addicts.
Sheriff Tharp’s claims passing this could mean 10,000 -people would be released from prison. Sheriff Tharp added that it could also hinder drug courts in more ways than one.
“They’re gonna need more judges, more probation officers, more attorneys. I mean, how are they going to process all of those people that used to be processed through us and the drug courts so I think that’s going to be a very big problem for them," said Bates
The fate of issue one will be in your hands on election day, on November 6th.
