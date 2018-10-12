The Loft on Adams to add luxury living downtown

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The renaissance of downtown living continues. Another company building luxury loft apartments to fill the need.
They haven't even been finished and already people are wanting into the lofts on the corner of Adams and Erie.
While this building is more than 100 years old, it won’t feel like it inside when all of the construction is complete.
The owners say they are keeping the exposed brick and creating a true loft on the third floor. There will be five different units, ranging from 1,200 to 2,000 square feet.
Rent could be upward of $1,200 to about $2,300, but that includes amenities such as cable, parking and even a maid service.
The owners say they looked all over downtown and felt Adams was the perfect spot, especially because tenants could have a view of the courthouse from their living room.
"I like the fact that it is old and we can transform it into something new and blend the two together.” said co-owner Perry Teplitsky. “There's not a lot of buildings that have brick walls that are over 100 years old that are going to end up with granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, and plank flooring. We think it's really going to be a unique property."
The lofts will be on the second and third floor of the building while the street level is for commercial rental.
The Lofts on Adams are set to open in March or April of 2019. If you are interested in the lofts, you can call 419-517-8009.
