Equality Toledo celebrates 30th anniversary of National Coming Out Day

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Thursday marked the 30th anniversary of National Coming Out Day and a time for the LGBTQ community to show their visibility.
It began with the gay rights fight in the 1980′s and is still used by people today as a chance to share both in person and on social media, the importance of their identity.
It’s a day honored by Equality Toledo as they continue to advocate for LGBTQ Toledoans.
Current Executive Director of Equality Toled, Analise Alvarez remembershe was empowered to come out, following the death of gay college student Matthew Shepard 20 years ago.
“Anybody who has the courage to come out, impacts in ripples because even though we can say it’s modern times we still have so many states where you can be fired for being gay,” explained Alvarez.
City Councilman Nick Komives saidwith the growing popularity of social media, coming out day has evolved and can reach more people on the internet.
The day coincided nicely with hearing about how Toledo’s numbers have improved when it comes to the Human Rights Campaign Equality Index.
